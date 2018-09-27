Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí seize cars, designer bags and a watch after raids on 14 premises

Thursday, September 27, 2018 - 10:50 AM

Gardaí investigating organised crime have carried out a major raid on 14 properties in Dublin and Wicklow.

Cars, were seized and cash frozen in accounts following today's raids.

The Criminal Assets Bureau, along with the Special Crime Task Force, searched six houses, four offices, three business premises and a motor dealership this morning.

They seized a 161 Audi A4, a 141 VW Passat, a 152 Mercedes C220, 152 Seat Leon, a Hublot watch and designer handbags.

A freezing order was also made in respect of €145,000 in accounts in financial institutions.

The searches relate to a West Dublin organised crime group suspected of involvement in the sale of drugs.


