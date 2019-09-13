News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí seize cannabis plants following discovery of Limerick grow house

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, September 13, 2019 - 11:07 PM

Gardaí have seized cannabis plants with an estimated street value in excess of €90k following the discovery of a grow house in Co Limerick.

The discovery was made during a planned search operation led by detective and uniformed Gardaí based in Bruff at a property in the Cappamore area of Co Limerick.

A total of 117 mature plants were seized in a converted garage unit fitted out with heating, lighting, and irrigation and ventilation systems.

No arrests have been made to date but Gardaí investigating the case say they are following a definite line of enquiry.

The search was carried out as part of ongoing operations by Gardaí from the Bruff District targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Cappamore, Pallasgreen and Murroe areas.

The investigation is ongoing.

