Gardaí have seized almost €1.5m worth of cocaine in Co. Louth.

Officers stopped a vehicle at the Donore Road Industrial Estate in Drogheda at around 12.35pm today and searched it.

They found packages containing 20kgs of cocaine with an estimated street value of €1.4m.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is being held at Drogheda Garda Station.

The arrest was carried out as part of Operation Stratus which is continuing.