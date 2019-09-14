News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí seize €90k worth of drugs in Co Limerick

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, September 14, 2019 - 07:20 AM

Gardaí have seized drugs worth an estimated €90k in Co Limerick.

This drugs find was made when gardaí based in Bruff carried out a planned search of a property in the Cappamore area of Co Limerick yesterday.

They found cannabis plants and a growhouse in a coverted garage unit fitted out with heating, lighting and irrigation and ventilation systems.

A total of 117 mature plants were seized with an estimated worth of €90k, according to a garda spokesperson

No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

The search was carried out as part of ongoing operations by Gardaí from the Bruff District targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the east of the county.

