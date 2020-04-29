News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí seize €90,000 worth of suspected drugs and cash in Tipperary

Gardaí seize €90,000 worth of suspected drugs and cash in Tipperary
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 29, 2020 - 09:19 PM

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized more than €90,000 worth of suspected drugs and cash.

In a statement, they said that at around 12pm today, gardaí from Tipperary Divisional Drug Unit, assisted by members from Tipperary Town Garda Station, carried out searched at three properties in the Kilfeacle area.

During the course of the searches, gardaí seized suspected cannabis with an estimated value of €74,000, around €16,600 in cash, a weighing scales and a number of small bags.

The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A man in his late 30s was arrested at one of the properties and is currently detained at Cahir Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

READ MORE

Covid-19: 31 deaths as number of confirmed cases tops 20,000

More on this topic

Man arrested following €60,000 drug seizure in SligoMan arrested following €60,000 drug seizure in Sligo

Gardaí seize suspected cocaine worth €2.5m in DublinGardaí seize suspected cocaine worth €2.5m in Dublin

Gardaí seize €21,000 worth of suspected cocaine in GalwayGardaí seize €21,000 worth of suspected cocaine in Galway

Gardai arrest two men after €200k drugs seizure in Longford Gardai arrest two men after €200k drugs seizure in Longford


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Drugs Crisis

More in this Section

Healthcare staff could work from home if childcare unavailableHealthcare staff could work from home if childcare unavailable

AGSI condemns verbal 'abuse' of garda in social media videoAGSI condemns verbal 'abuse' of garda in social media video

Clampers return to full levels in Dublin cityClampers return to full levels in Dublin city

Over 3k children wait more than 12 months for community psychology servicesOver 3k children wait more than 12 months for community psychology services


Lifestyle

We’ve been forced to come up with new and creative ways to keep in touch with loved ones, and to keep ourselves entertained during lockdown.Had enough of the quizzes? Here's 10 other virtual activities to do with friends in lockdown

In times of crisis, our tendency is to react by effectively battening down the hatches, focusing on essentials and casting off any ‘unnecessary’ luxuries. Indeed, our focus in our recent dealings with food and feeding ourselves have all been about ‘making do’ and economising.The Currabinny Cooks: reinvent cupboard staples and treat yourself

Creatives against Covid-19 is a group of artists collaborating to create works they can sell to support women and children living in abusive situations, writes Denise O’DonoghueHome truths: Irish creatives help domestic abuse victims with charity prints

Irish people’s responses to lockdown and Covid-19 have been truly amazing.Mum's the Word: Children are learning the importance of their communities

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

  • 8
  • 23
  • 31
  • 39
  • 41
  • 45
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »