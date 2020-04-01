Gardaí seize €70,000 of suspect heroin at Covid-19 checkpoint in Cork

A man has been charged following a seizure of suspected heroin in Cork.
Gardaí said the drugs were seized during a Covid-19 checkpoint on the M8 motorway in Fermoy on March 31.
A spokesperson said: “Shortly after midnight, gardaí from the Fermoy District stopped a car while conducting a Covid-19 checkpoint on the M8 at Gortore.
“The passenger in the car, a man in his 30s, was searched and was found to be in possession of €70,000 of suspected heroin in his jacket, divided into four large bags.
“The drugs seized have been sent for technical analysis.”
Gardaí said the man was arrested at the scene and brought to Fermoy Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
They added he has since been charged and is due to appear before the courts at a later date.
"During these Covid-19 checkpoints, An Garda Síochána continues in a phase of engaging, educating and encouraging the public to be compliant with Government and HSE public health measures,” said Superintendent John Deasy.
“Whilst we are doing that, we are also preventing and detecting crime at this challenging time.”