News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí seize €60k of suspected cocaine in Tipperary

The cocaine seized yesterday. Pic: Garda Press Office
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 12, 2020 - 07:07 PM

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized €60,000 of suspected cocaine in Co. Tipperary.

Officers from the Clonmel District Drugs Unit made the seizure yesterday at an outdoor location between Mullinahone and Ballingarry.

A follow-up search was carried out at a house in Drangan Village this afternoon.

During the search Gardaí seized a weighing scales, a vacuum packing machine, bags and other drug paraphernalia.

A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested at the scene and is being questioned at Clonmel Garda Station.

READ MORE

€1.1m worth of cocaine and €550k in cash found in Gardaí organised crime raids

More on this topic

Man arrested in connection with €137k drug seizure in Co WestmeathMan arrested in connection with €137k drug seizure in Co Westmeath

Man, 60s, arrested following discovery of cannabis grow houses in TipperaryMan, 60s, arrested following discovery of cannabis grow houses in Tipperary

Man, 30s, arrested following seizure of €35k worth of cocaine in LongfordMan, 30s, arrested following seizure of €35k worth of cocaine in Longford

Gardaí make three arrests after seizing €100k of suspected cannabisGardaí make three arrests after seizing €100k of suspected cannabis


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

drugseizureClonmelTOPIC: Drug seizures

More in this Section

Independent TD elected chair of Dáil Covid-19 committeeIndependent TD elected chair of Dáil Covid-19 committee

Four officers injured after cross-border pursuitFour officers injured after cross-border pursuit

We can never forget their heroic efforts: President Higgins leads tributes on International Nurses DayWe can never forget their heroic efforts: President Higgins leads tributes on International Nurses Day

Harris wants new laws introduced to regulate travel into IrelandHarris wants new laws introduced to regulate travel into Ireland


Lifestyle

As many of us embrace a fully makeup-free lifestyle, there are just as many craving advice on how to look good on Zoom, Hangouts, WebEx and Teams in as short a time as possible.The Skin Nerd: Mineral make up is magical and ideal to look good on Zoom calls

I’ve made a few big discoveries this week. First of all, it turns out that my wife doesn’t like me ogling glamour models. Secondly, we’re on the verge of buying something big. And finally, if there’s one thing guaranteed to take your mind off what’s going on, it’s Israelis and Palestinians fighting each other.Lockdown Dad: We finally snapped and decided it’s time to buy a Nintendo Switch games console

TO see Noah Quish running around the backyard of his Co Limerick home you’d think there was nothing wrong with him, says his mum, Una.Bumbleance: Keeping the buzz going for seriously ill kids

Des O'Driscoll looks at the best of today's TV offerings.Tuesday's TV highlights: Normal People and Cheap Irish Homes

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 18
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »