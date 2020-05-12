Gardaí seize €60k of suspected cocaine in Tipperary

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized €60,000 of suspected cocaine in Co. Tipperary.

Officers from the Clonmel District Drugs Unit made the seizure yesterday at an outdoor location between Mullinahone and Ballingarry.

A follow-up search was carried out at a house in Drangan Village this afternoon.

During the search Gardaí seized a weighing scales, a vacuum packing machine, bags and other drug paraphernalia.

A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested at the scene and is being questioned at Clonmel Garda Station.