Gardaí seize €60k of cocaine in Co Cork raid

Gardaí in Co Cork have seized approximately €60,000 worth of suspected cocaine as well as a suspected imitation firearm.

Gardaí from the Mallow District Drugs Unit, Regional Support Unit and Regional Dog Unit, carried out a search of a house in the Newmarket area last night.

In a statement, the gardaí have said both the drugs and imitation firearm will be sent for analysis.

No arrests were made but investigations are ongoing.

Last week, Gardaí seized €107,000 worth of suspected cocaine and heroin at Kent Railway Station in Cork.