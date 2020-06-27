News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí seize €52,000 of counterfeit goods in Dublin

A number of items were uncovered in an operation today in Dublin.
By Ciarán Sunderland
Saturday, June 27, 2020 - 10:35 PM

€52,000 worth of black market goods have been seized in Dublin.

The discovery was made after searches in the Cabineteely and Clondalkin areas yesterday.

Suspected counterfeit footwear, clothes, jewellery and handbags were seized.

The items were labelled as Canada Goose, Hugo Boss, Chanel and The North Face, among others.

Investigations are ongoing.

