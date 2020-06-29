News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí seize €50k of counterfeit clothes and drugs in Co Louth

Gardaí seize €50k of counterfeit clothes and drugs in Co Louth
File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 29, 2020 - 10:58 AM

Gardaí in Co Louth have seized almost €50,000 worth of counterfeit clothes and drugs in two searches in Dundalk.

On Friday night, gardaí attached to Dundalk Drugs Unit carried out a search of a premises under warrant, where they seized a quantity of counterfeit clothing with an estimated retail value of €8,500, a garda spokesperson said.

Also discovered during the course of this search was approximately €2,100 of suspected cocaine

A follow-up search was conducted at another premises in the town where counterfeit clothing with a retail value of approximately €36,000 was seized.

Items seized included men and women’s clothing, shoes, runners, handbags, watches and sunglasses.

During the course of this search, Gardaí also discovered cannabis plants valued at €3,200, subject to analysis, and suspected cannabis herb valued at approximately €300.

Gardaí say weighing scales and other items such as mobile phones associated with drug dealing were also seized.

"No arrests have been made to date, but gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry," a spokesperson said.

READ MORE

Advice 'has been very clear' - don't book a foreign holiday, officials urge

More on this topic

Gardaí make €340k cannabis seizure after van sped away from checkpointGardaí make €340k cannabis seizure after van sped away from checkpoint

€5.54m worth of drugs seized in Wexford in shipment from Spain€5.54m worth of drugs seized in Wexford in shipment from Spain

Four times as many drugs seized at mail centre last year than in 2018Four times as many drugs seized at mail centre last year than in 2018

Revenue seize €51k of drugs at Shannon AirportRevenue seize €51k of drugs at Shannon Airport

TOPIC: Drug seizures

More in this Section

No concern about regional balance in new cabinet, Minister saysNo concern about regional balance in new cabinet, Minister says

Pubs told to obey rules as doors set to openPubs told to obey rules as doors set to open

Victim of Belfast shooting named as PSNI appeal for informationVictim of Belfast shooting named as PSNI appeal for information

Coronavirus: International travel a ‘big risk’ to IrelandCoronavirus: International travel a ‘big risk’ to Ireland


Lifestyle

Schedules are filling up rapidly as lockdown eases, says Des O'SullivanGame of catch-up has begun in the world of Irish art and antiques

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »