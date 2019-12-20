Gardaí seize 34,000 illegally imported cigarettes in Longford

Gardaí have seized 34,000 illegally imported cigarettes, tobacco packets and a small amount of cannabis after a raid in Co Longford.

Gardaí from the Roscommon / Longford Divisional Drugs Unit assisted by gardaí from Creggs Garda Station in Galway, carried out the search today at Rathcline Court, Lanesborough, Co Longford.

An Garda Síochána say they are liaising with Revenue Customs Service in relation to this investigation.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

