Gardaí seize 34,000 illegally imported cigarettes in Longford

The seizure in Longford today
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, December 20, 2019 - 06:12 PM

Gardaí have seized 34,000 illegally imported cigarettes, tobacco packets and a small amount of cannabis after a raid in Co Longford.

Gardaí from the Roscommon / Longford Divisional Drugs Unit assisted by gardaí from Creggs Garda Station in Galway, carried out the search today at Rathcline Court, Lanesborough, Co Longford.

An Garda Síochána say they are liaising with Revenue Customs Service in relation to this investigation.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

It comes after gardaí in Kildare have seized €180k worth of drugs after an operation in the county today that led to a man being arrested.

