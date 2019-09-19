News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí seize €20k worth of cannabis in Co Cork raid

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, September 19, 2019 - 10:12 AM

Gardaí are preparing a file for the DPP after some €20,000 of suspected cannabis herb and a small quantity of steroids were seized during a garda raid on an apartment in north Cork.

Gardaí from the Mallow district who are involved in an ongoing operation into the sale and supply of drugs in the area, executed a search warrant at an apartment on Main Street in Mallow at around 5pm last night.

They were assisted by the Regional Dog Unit.

During the course of the search, they seized the suspected cannabis herb and a small quantity of suspected steroids, which have now been sent for analysis.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and was detained at Mallow Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He was later released without charge and a file is now being prepared for the DPP.

TOPIC: Drug seizures

