News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí seize €20k in Limerick house where firearm and pipe bomb discovered

Gardaí seize €20k in Limerick house where firearm and pipe bomb discovered
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 06, 2020 - 06:28 PM

Latest: Gardaí investigating a Co Limerick house where a firearm and a pipe bomb were seized have discovered a further €20,000 in the home.

Two were arrested last night when approximately €27,000 in cash was seized during a search in Castleconnell.

"The cash was seized at the same house as the previous cash seizure in Castleconnell," a garda spokesperson confirmed.

"The house was preserved overnight with a further search taking place today which resulted in the additional cash being seized."

A man and a woman both in their 40s remain in garda custody.

Two follow-up searches were then carried out other houses in the Castleconnell area.

Firearm, pipe bomb, cash and drugs seized; two arrested in Co Limerick

Two people have been arrested following the seizure of a firearm, a pipe bomb and cash in Co Limerick.

Shortly before 8.30pm last night, gardaí from Henry Street stopped and searched a car in the Castleconnell area.

Approximately €27,000 in cash was seized during the search.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested and is being detained at Henry Street Garda Station.

Two follow-up searches were then carried out at houses in the Castleconnell area.

At the first house, a suspected firearm and a pipe bomb were seized by gardaí.

A woman, aged in her 40s, was arrested and is currently detained at Henry Street Garda Station.

The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended the scene and the suspected pipe bomb was taken for further examination.

At the second house, €1,000 of suspected cannabis herb was seized.

No arrests were made following this seizure.

READ MORE

Hospitals warned to be vigilant against cyber attacks

This story was originally published at 9.35am

More on this topic

Three arrested following Belfast stabbingThree arrested following Belfast stabbing

Two men due in court in connection with Dundalk ATM raidTwo men due in court in connection with Dundalk ATM raid

Man, 40s, dies following stabbing at Tipperary apartment complexMan, 40s, dies following stabbing at Tipperary apartment complex

Dundalk ATM raid: PSNI release one of three men arrested after cross-border pursuitDundalk ATM raid: PSNI release one of three men arrested after cross-border pursuit


TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Emergency supply of medicinal cannabis to be delivered to patientsEmergency supply of medicinal cannabis to be delivered to patients

Irish musician in New York: 'The doctor said I probably had Covid-19 but they had no test kits'Irish musician in New York: 'The doctor said I probably had Covid-19 but they had no test kits'

'I am paid more than enough': Sinn Féin TD returns wage increase due to Covid-19 crisis'I am paid more than enough': Sinn Féin TD returns wage increase due to Covid-19 crisis

Orange Order announces cancellation of Twelfth parades due to Covid-19Orange Order announces cancellation of Twelfth parades due to Covid-19


Lifestyle

A spell in isolation might be an opportunity to change habits and help the environment.10 ways to be eco-friendly in lockdown

This steak with whisky-braised onions and mustard sauce recipe makes for a hearty supper.Steak with whisky-braised onions and mustard sauce recipe

Gardening tutor Sally Nex offers her top tips to help you start a thriving vegetable garden.How to grow your own veg in just three weeks

In a new daily feature, Arts editor Des O'Driscoll lists the best things on the box for the evening ahead.Monday's TV highlights: Brilliant quiz minds, driving test-stress and property deals gone awry

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 4, 2020

  • 12
  • 22
  • 23
  • 29
  • 38
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »