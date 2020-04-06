Gardaí seize €20k in Limerick house where firearm and pipe bomb discovered

Latest: Gardaí investigating a Co Limerick house where a firearm and a pipe bomb were seized have discovered a further €20,000 in the home.

Two were arrested last night when approximately €27,000 in cash was seized during a search in Castleconnell.

"The cash was seized at the same house as the previous cash seizure in Castleconnell," a garda spokesperson confirmed.

"The house was preserved overnight with a further search taking place today which resulted in the additional cash being seized."

A man and a woman both in their 40s remain in garda custody.

Two follow-up searches were then carried out other houses in the Castleconnell area.

Firearm, pipe bomb, cash and drugs seized; two arrested in Co Limerick

Two people have been arrested following the seizure of a firearm, a pipe bomb and cash in Co Limerick.

Shortly before 8.30pm last night, gardaí from Henry Street stopped and searched a car in the Castleconnell area.

Approximately €27,000 in cash was seized during the search.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested and is being detained at Henry Street Garda Station.

Two follow-up searches were then carried out at houses in the Castleconnell area.

At the first house, a suspected firearm and a pipe bomb were seized by gardaí.

A woman, aged in her 40s, was arrested and is currently detained at Henry Street Garda Station.

The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended the scene and the suspected pipe bomb was taken for further examination.

At the second house, €1,000 of suspected cannabis herb was seized.

No arrests were made following this seizure.

