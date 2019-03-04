Gardaí seize €200k worth of drugs in Dublin

Gardaí have seized almost €200,000 worth of drugs in Co Dublin.

The cocaine and cannabis, with an estimated street value of €191,000, was seized in River Road, Finglas yesterday, gardaí say.

During the course of the search, cocaine with an estimated street value of up to €156,000 was seized along with cannabis herb with an estimated street value of up to €35,000.

No arrests have been made yet and gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

This comes after nearly 50,000 cigarettes were seized from Cork Airport in the last 48 hours in two separate incidents.