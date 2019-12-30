Gardaí seize €140k of heroin after stopping car in Dublin

Gardaí have seized €140,000 worth of heroin in Dublin.

Officers arrested a man after they searched a car on Arbour Place in Dublin 7 at around 3.10pm today.

Plain clothes gardaí on patrol in the area saw four people acting suspiciously in a car.

The four fled after their car was stopped by the officers in the Arbour Hill area who also seized the bag of heroin.

Officers managed to arrest a man in his 20s and he is being questioned at Store Street Garda Station under Section 2 of the Drugs Trafficking Act 1996.

The heroin seized today. Pic: Garda Facebook page

Investigations are ongoing.