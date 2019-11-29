Gardaí seize €100k of cannabis in Roscommon

© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
Gardaí have seized €100,000 of cannabis.
The raid in Ballyleague is part of an investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in Co. Roscommon.
The cannabis seized today. Pic: Garda Press Office.
The seizure happened today and no arrests were made.
Investigations are ongoing.
