News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí seize €100k of cannabis in Roscommon

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, November 29, 2019 - 07:46 PM

Gardaí have seized €100,000 of cannabis.

The raid in Ballyleague is part of an investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in Co. Roscommon.

The cannabis seized today. Pic: Garda Press Office.
The cannabis seized today. Pic: Garda Press Office.

The seizure happened today and no arrests were made.

Investigations are ongoing.

More on this topic

Cocaine worth hundreds of millions of euro found in submarine off Spanish coastCocaine worth hundreds of millions of euro found in submarine off Spanish coast

Submarine found off Spain contained cocaine worth hundreds of millions of poundsSubmarine found off Spain contained cocaine worth hundreds of millions of pounds

Revenue seize cannabis worth €100,000 in Dublin in two separate incidentsRevenue seize cannabis worth €100,000 in Dublin in two separate incidents

Suspected cannabis grow house discovered after fire at Tipperary houseSuspected cannabis grow house discovered after fire at Tipperary house


drug seizurecannabisTOPIC: Drug seizures

More in this Section

Suspended term for sex attack on teenSuspended term for sex attack on teen

Mumps on the rise as people share discredited research onlineMumps on the rise as people share discredited research online

Irish government will listen to Unionists over legacy issues - TanaisteIrish government will listen to Unionists over legacy issues - Tanaiste

Ballinamore residents agree to house 27 asylum seekers in apartments before ChristmasBallinamore residents agree to house 27 asylum seekers in apartments before Christmas


Lifestyle

Dermot Bannon: “There is a hunger for architecture that I have never experienced before.”Despite housing crisis there's a hunger for architecture like never before

Hannah Stephenson shares the secrets of success after attending a masterclass with a top floral school.How to make your own sustainable festive wreath for Christmas

Bjork's magnificent show in Dublin was a mix of arena concert and left-field Broadway musical, writes Ed Power .Bjork brings mix of arena concert and left-field Broadway musical to Dublin

Whether it’s Secret Santa ideas or a glam quick-fix for the party season you’re after, Rachel Marie Walsh thinks small is beautiful this month.Product Watch: Small is beautiful this month

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »