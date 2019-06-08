Gardaí seeking public's help in tracing whereabouts of 43-year-old Tipperary man

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a 43-year-old Tipperary man.
Leonard O'Brien is missing from Carrick On Suir since yesterday.
Leonard was last seen driving at black Volkswagen Passat (11-W-840) at approximately 3:10pm yesterday at Tinvane, Carrick On Suir.
He is described as being 5'5", with short dark blonde hair, of average build with blue eyes.
When last seen Leonard was wearing a black t-shirt and black trousers.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Clonmel on 052 617 7640.