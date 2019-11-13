News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí seeking assistance in tracing whereabouts of 72-year-old missing from Listowel

Donal Finucane.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 13, 2019 - 03:45 PM

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Donal Finucane who was reported missing from Listowel town, Co. Kerry on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

The 72-year-old is described as being approximately 5'10'' in height, of medium build, with short grey hair and wears glasses.

He was wearing a grey jumper, blue jeans and dark slip-on shoes when he was last seen. Donal also walks with a slight limp.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Listowel on 068 50820 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

