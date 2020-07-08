News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí seek relatives or friends of man found dead after going missing in 2011

Stephen, who lived on Cork Street in Dublin, went missing on 22 November 2011.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 08, 2020 - 07:10 AM

Gardaí are looking to speak to friends or relatives of a man who was found dead after he was missing for nine years.

The remains of Stephen Corrigan were found in April but they have only now been positively identified.

Appeals were issued for information on his whereabouts on the Crimecall programme three times in the years after his disappearance.

However, Gardaí had no success in locating Stephen until this year.

Remains were found in Rathmines on 9 April during works on common ground in Lissenfield.

They were tested against a DNA sample which was provided by his mother and results confirmed they were Stephen's.

However, Stephen's mother and only other known blood relative have passed away since then.

Officers are hoping to speak with family members or friends of Stephen's in relation with the case.

They have also appealed to members of the public who knew Stephen to contact Rathmines Garda Station.

Any living relative of Stephen Corrigan or any member of the public who knew Stephen can contact Gardaí at Rathmines Garda Station on 01 666 6700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

