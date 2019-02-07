NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí seek public's help locating missing 41-year-old from Dublin

Thursday, February 07, 2019 - 08:07 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in tracing a man missing from his home in Dublin.

41-year-old Tony Galvin from Ballyfermot has not been seen since Tuesday.

He is described as being 5'7" with a slim build and a shaved head.

He has green eyes and has a tattoo of a tiger on his shoulder.

When last seen he was wearing a red jacket and blue jeans and was carrying rain gear with him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at Ballyfermot Garda Station on (01) 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.


KEYWORDS

MissingDublin

More in this Section

New legislation to deal with noisy neighbours being proposed

52% of Irish employers see opportunities for growth post-Brexit

Nurses take to picket lines for third day of strike action

Two-thirds of large commercial tractors fail new NCT style test


Lifestyle

I said ‘yes’ to my kids for a week and this is what happened

Ireland’s next big thing on playlist pop and lessons learned touring with Niall Horan

A question of taste: Mary McGrath, artistic director of First Cut Youth Film Festival

Just too good to be true? The most famous scams of all time

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 06, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 46
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »