Gardaí seek public's help in locating missing Dublin teenager

Friday, February 22, 2019 - 08:03 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí are appealing to the public for help finding a missing Dublin teenager.

Alannah Corrigan, who is 16 years old, was last seen in Dun Laoghaire yesterday afternoon.

Alannah is described as being 4’ 7’’, of slight build and with black hair. When last seen she was wearing a black hooded top, green and black leggings and runners.

Anyone who has seen Alannah or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line or any Garda Station.

