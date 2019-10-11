News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí seek public's help in locating missing 69-year-old Cork man

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, October 11, 2019 - 06:54 PM

Gardaí in Kanturk are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 69-year-old man.

Tadgh O'Riordan has been missing from Greenane, Kanturk in Co Cork since Wednesday, October 9.

He is described as being 5'7" and of medium build with blue eyes.

Tadgh wears brown glasses with round frames and when last seen he was wearing a tan/brown jacket, navy/blue jumper with a white shirt, navy chino-type pants and black shoes.

He was also carrying a walking stick.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Kanturk garda station on 029 20680 or The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

