Gardaí seek public's help in finding missing Cork teenager

A 16-year-old girl in Co Cork has been reported missing.

Mary Ellen O'Donnell was reported missing from her home in Leamlara on June 12, but was last seen on June 19 in the Glebe area of Midleton.

She is described as being 5ft 4 in height, of broad build with long wavy black hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing grey pants and a bright yellow top and was carrying a large patterned handbag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí on 021 4621550, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.