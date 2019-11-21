News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí seek public's assistance in tracing whereabouts of missing person in Clare

Pictured is missing person Aman Brid Singh Chopra.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, November 21, 2019 - 05:53 PM

Gardaí in Ennis are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of missing juvenile Aman Brid Singh Chopra.

Aman was last seen in the Kilkishen area, Co Clare on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

Aman is of Afghan nationality and is described as being 5’ 8” in height, of thin build with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Aman is asked to contact Gardaí in Ennis on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

