Gardaí seek public's assistance in locating man missing from Kildare town

Richard Burke.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 02, 2019 - 02:16 PM

Gardaí are seekig the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 49-year-old Robert Burke who is missing from his home in Kildare town.

It is understood that Mr Burke was last seen at approximately 4pm on Wednesday, May 1.

He is described as being 5’4’’, of slim build with light brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a grey Nike jacket, grey jeans and navy New Balance trainers.

Gardaí and Mr Burke's family have concerns for his welfare and ask if anyone who has seen him or who can assist in locating him, to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045-527730, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

