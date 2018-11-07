Gardai seek information on missing Lithuanian feared murdered

By Elaine Keogh

Gardaí investigating the murder of a Lithuanian woman who was last seen in Meath are understood to be following a definite line of enquiry.

Giedre Raguckaite, 29, was reported missing to gardaí in Co Louth in August. Her last known address was the College Heights estate, Dundalk, but she moved out of there on May 23.

Giedre Raguckaite

Garda Superintendent Gerry Curley said the last sighting of Ms Raguckaite was with two men at a house in the Beach Grove estate in Laytown, Meath, around 11pm on May 29. It is believed she was unconscious.

“We are concerned at the condition she was in at that stage when she was taken into the house,” said Supt Curley.

There are reports that she was put into an ice bath in the house before being taken away some hours later in a vehicle that had possibly been stolen.

Supt Curley said: “Giedre was not seen leaving the house but we are satisfied that she left the house and the other two males left the house in the early hours of May 30. She has not been seen since.”

The Garda Technical Bureau carried out an examination of the house and are understood to have been interested in one particular part of the building. The two men she was seen with, both Lithuanian nationals, have both been interviewed by gardaí.

Gardaí say they are following a definite line of inquiry and at this point there is no indication that Ms Raguckaite was trafficked.

Before her disappearance, she had always maintained regular contact with her family and friends.

Supt Curley said: “We believe her disappearance is involuntary and we are seeking assistance from the public and particularly the Lithuanian community.

Ms Raguckaite moved to Ireland from England earlier this year to look for work. She has no family here.

Her mother is deceased and her last contact with her family was a phonecall to her father at 6.35pm on May 29.

It is not known where she stayed after May 23. Since the morning of May 30, her phone and social media accounts have not been used.

Supt Curley said: “We believe she may have been staying in the Dundalk area with some other people during that period and we are very anxious to talk to anybody who provided accommodation for Giedre during that period of May 23-29 or anybody who has any knowledge of her whereabouts during that period.”

She was reported missing on August 22.

READ MORE: Concerns over famed Cork boxers alleged links to domestic violence raised as statue proposal tabled

An incident room was set up under Detective Inspector Martin Beggy and inquiries resulted in the investigation being declared a murder last week.

Gardaí have carried out more than 170 lines of inquiry, including liaising with the PSNI, British police forces, Interpol, Lithuanian police, and the Lithuanian embassy.

Ms Raguckaite is described as 1.67m tall, of thin build, with shoulder length blonde hair, green eyes and was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt and dark blue jeans.

Information can be given to gardaí in Dundalk on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any farda station.