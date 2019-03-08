NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí seek help to find teenage girl missing since Monday

Friday, March 08, 2019 - 05:51 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí are asking for help to find a teenage girl who has been missing for five days.

15-year-old Sarah Reilly has been missing from her home in Ballinteer, Dublin 16, since Monday, March 4.

Sarah is described as being five foot five inches tall, with long brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen Sarah was wearing a white hoodie and white runners with ripped jeans.

Gardaí said she is known to frequent Dublin city centre and the Ballyfermot area of Dublin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Dundrum Garda Station on 01 666-5600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

