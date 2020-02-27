News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí seek help to find missing Vasile Tsapchuk

Gardaí seek help to find missing Vasile Tsapchuk
Tsapchuk from Finglas, Dublin, has been missing since February 1. Picture: Gardaí
By Ciarán Sunderland
Thursday, February 27, 2020 - 04:30 PM

Gardaí are making a public appeal for information on the whereabouts of missing person, Vasile Tsapchuk.

Tsapchuk, 44, was last seen on February 1 on O'Connell St, Dublin.

Described as being 5'10" and of medium build, he is from Finglas, Dublin, and it is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

Gardaí seek help to find missing Vasile Tsapchuk

Anyone who can assist in the search for Tsapchuk or has seen the missing man can contact Pearse St garda station on 01- 6669000 or else contact any other Garda Station.

The garda confidential line, 1800 666 111, is also available.

READ MORE

Coppinger says Seanad should be used to promote progressive causes

More on this topic

Gardaí appeal for help to find Limerick teenager last seen in DublinGardaí appeal for help to find Limerick teenager last seen in Dublin

Update: Missing 14-year-old girl locatedUpdate: Missing 14-year-old girl located

Gardaí searching for girl, 17, missing from CorkGardaí searching for girl, 17, missing from Cork

Gardaí concerned for 67-year-old man missing from DundalkGardaí concerned for 67-year-old man missing from Dundalk


missing personTOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

German lawyer who represents Qatari human rights victims claims his email has been hackedGerman lawyer who represents Qatari human rights victims claims his email has been hacked

Irish pharmacies see rush for protective masks and sanitiser amid coronavirus fearsIrish pharmacies see rush for protective masks and sanitiser amid coronavirus fears

Covid-19 fears prompt judge to ask coughing woman to leave courtroomCovid-19 fears prompt judge to ask coughing woman to leave courtroom

Objections to plans for new hostel in the heart of Cork cityObjections to plans for new hostel in the heart of Cork city


Lifestyle

Beauty experimentation has to start somewhere, and for many of us it’s with the same high street products and trendy looks.From the 70s to the 00s, these were the beauty products that defined your teenage years

Bestselling novelist Jojo Moyes talks about the books she grew up with, what she’s reading now, and the literature gaps she wants to fill.Jojo Moyes: My life in books

This week's food news with Joe McNammee.The Menu: Quick nibbles; International Women's Day; The People's Choice

With spring around the corner, it’s the perfect time to treat your home to a detox. Gabrielle Fagan taps up the Topology design gurus for tips.How to make your home calmer and less cluttered in 7 simple steps

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »