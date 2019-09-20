News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí seek help locating two girls, 12 and 13, missing from Dublin

Gardaí seek help locating two girls, 12 and 13, missing from Dublin
Jane Duffy
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, September 20, 2019 - 05:56 PM

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information on two girls missing from Dublin.

Demi Lee Dwyer, 13, and Jane Duffy, 12, have been missing from the Clondalkin area since Thursday, September 19.

Demi Lee is described as being 4'8", with a slight build, long brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a green top, green leggings and had a white, blue and pink backpack.

Jane is described as being 5'2", of athletic build with long brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

READ MORE

John Bercow apologises for failing to declare company on MPs’ register

More on this topic

Missing Dublin man found safe and well Missing Dublin man found safe and well

Gardaí searching for missing Laois teen believed to be in LimerickGardaí searching for missing Laois teen believed to be in Limerick

20-year-old missing from Dublin 8 found safe and well20-year-old missing from Dublin 8 found safe and well

'We're so worried about him' - Family concerned over safety of missing Donegal man'We're so worried about him' - Family concerned over safety of missing Donegal man


TOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Teenage victim of paedophile ring packed knife to confront sex offender over unwanted advances, court hearsTeenage victim of paedophile ring packed knife to confront sex offender over unwanted advances, court hears

Environmental group wins landmark case over large-scale peat extractionEnvironmental group wins landmark case over large-scale peat extraction

Quinn staff 'demand an end to this reign of terror' following attack on executive Quinn staff 'demand an end to this reign of terror' following attack on executive

Families moving back into their homes after Dublin flats fireFamilies moving back into their homes after Dublin flats fire


Lifestyle

Your guide to what's going on in the gardening world this week.Gardening notes: Your guide to what's on

I went to Holy Faith in Clontarf in Dublin and I still have a big group of friends from school. These days, like most people, we use a WhatsApp group to communicate!School Daze with Nadia Forde: I wish I had embraced my differences at school

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 13
  • 17
  • 29
  • 34
  • 37
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »