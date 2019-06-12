News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí seek help locating missing Limerick woman

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 12, 2019 - 10:26 PM

Gardaí are appealing for assistance in locating Martina Heelan, 43, from Limerick.

Martina was last seen on O'Connell Street, Limerick at midday today.

She was reported missing to Gardaí a short time later.

Martina is described as being 5'7" with long, straight blonde hair and of slim build.

When last seen she was wearing a pink wind breaker jacket, grey peaked cap and denim leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214340 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

TD tells Dáil that family at centre of NMH termination case believe illegal abortion was carried out

