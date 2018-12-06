NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí seek help locating missing 66-year-old from Wexford

Thursday, December 06, 2018 - 03:23 PM

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in locating a 66-year-old man missing from Wexford.

Fintan Thomas was last seen at John Street, Co Wexford on November 26. He was reported missing to gardaí on December 3.

Fintan is described as 5'8" with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen Fintan was wearing a beige cowboy hat, black leather jacket and cream trousers.

Anyone with information on Fintan's whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Wexford on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

- Digital Desk


