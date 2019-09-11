News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí seek help locating missing 16-year-old from Dublin

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 - 12:05 PM

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for information to help locate a missing 16-year-old.

Colin Doyle was last seen in Balinteer at around 7pm on Monday, September 9.

Colin is described as being 5’ 4” in height, with a medium build and short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing black runners, dark coloured shorts, a pink, orange and white t-shirt and a blue jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blackrock Garda station on 01-666 5283, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

