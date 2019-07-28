News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí seek help locating man, 61, last seen at Dublin Airport

Gardaí seek help locating man, 61, last seen at Dublin Airport
Sunday, July 28, 2019 - 07:14 PM

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 61-year-old.

James Gaul was last seen getting into a black Renault taxi at Dublin Airport at around 1.20am on July 21.

James is described as being 5'8", with grey hair, a slim build and he has brown/green eyes.

When last seen James was wearing a grey polo shirt, cream trousers, and black shoes.

He was also carrying a dark black pack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Dublin Airport on 01 666 4950 or Gurranabraher on 021 494 6200 .

READ MORE

'I was scared. I was very scared' says Corkman Keith Byrne on immigration arrest

More on this topic

You've Been Served: Tim Daly, The KingsleyYou've Been Served: Tim Daly, The Kingsley

Damien Enright: Quasi-camping with family in Czech countrysideDamien Enright: Quasi-camping with family in Czech countryside

Whitney Houston on course for first top 10 single in a decadeWhitney Houston on course for first top 10 single in a decade

Vatican bones ‘too old to be missing 15-year-old girl’Vatican bones ‘too old to be missing 15-year-old girl’

More in this Section

Man arrested by PSNI during cannabis searchesMan arrested by PSNI during cannabis searches

Father hopeful missing daughter can still be found 21 years onFather hopeful missing daughter can still be found 21 years on

A Lotto player in Cork city is €200k richer todayA Lotto player in Cork city is €200k richer today

Poll shows support for caps on insurance pay-outsPoll shows support for caps on insurance pay-outs


Lifestyle

Funding for the Skibbereen Arts Festival doubled this year, just in time to help the annual event celebrate its ten-year milestone.Marvellous night for a Moon Dance at Skibbereen Arts Festival

If you watched any of the footage of the Apollo 11 moon landings in July, you could hardly have missed the pock-marked nature of the lunar surface.Sky Matters: August, 2019

Like all Irish people living outside of Ireland – and everyone living everywhere other than their place of birth - I am an immigrant. Like Paddington Bear.Outside the box: Are we living in The Truman Show?

Was Princes Charles right all along? Should we really be talking to our plants? Rita de Brún examines the latest research.A seed of doubt: Are plants conscious?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »