Gardaí seek help locating girl, 14, missing from Meath

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, February 19, 2020 - 06:17 PM

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a missing 14-year-old from Meath.

Ciara Mooney is missing from her home in Ratoath.

She was last seen on O'Connell St, Co.Dublin on February 17.

She is described as being 5'1", with a slim build. She has black hair and blue eyes.

Ciara is known to frequent the areas of Dublin City Centre, Maynooth, Enfield and Ratoath.

Anyone with information or who can assist Gardaí in locating Ciara are asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 - 6668002, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

