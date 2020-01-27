News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí seek help locating boy, 16, missing from Cork

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, January 27, 2020 - 09:09 PM

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for information in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Jamie Cooper is missing from Orrery Road in Gurranabraher since Friday, January 24.

Jamie was last seen on Orrery Road, at around 4.30pm on Friday

He is described as being 5" in height, with a slim build, brown short hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing grey tracksuit pants, a black top and grey runners.

Anyone who may have seen Jamie or has information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021-4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

TOPIC: Missing people

