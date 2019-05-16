NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí seek help in locating man missing from Enniscorthy

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 16, 2019 - 10:35 PM

Gardaí are appealing for the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of missing man Ivan Vorcykhina.

Ivan was last seen shortly after midnight on Tuesday, 14 May on Parnell Road, Enniscorthy.

When last seen Ivan was wearing a black short sleeved t-shirt and dark three-quarter length denims. He was a dark navy rug sack.

He is described as being approx. 5'11, of average build with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station 053-9242580 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

External review commissioned into termination of pregnancy at Holles Street

More on this topic

Gardaí appeal for information about missing woman

Man missing since Friday spotted in Donegal

Missing persons bill to help families left in 'limbo'

Missing Kildare girl, 13, last seen in Dublin city

More in this Section

Ireland near top for opioid deaths as number of fatalities increase

Tánaiste voices concern at ‘loose comments’ on prosecution of NI veterans

Viewing points set up to watch Cork's newest bridge being put in place

Varadkar: I would never criticise anyone for protesting at Trump visit


Lifestyle

Scene and heard: This week's entertainment news

Alternative events around Ireland target Eurovision

I can go for that: Hall and Oates ready to rock Cork

Get your tickets for the Irish Examiner's 'Green is an everyday colour' event

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

    • 20
    • 21
    • 25
    • 28
    • 33
    • 39
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »