News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí seek help finding woman, 22, missing for over two weeks

Gardaí seek help finding woman, 22, missing for over two weeks
Folashade Mawoyeka was reported missing to gardaí on Wednesday, June 17.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 03, 2020 - 11:10 PM

Gardaí are seeking assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 22-year-old woman who has been missing for over two weeks.

Folashade Mawoyeka was reported missing to gardaí on Wednesday, June 17.

She was last seen in Navan, County Meath but she often visits Dundalk.

Folshade is described as being 5'5" of slight build with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Folashade's whereabouts is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Covid-19: Garda checks on pubs commence

More on this topic

Gardaí seek assistance tracing whereabouts of missing teenGardaí seek assistance tracing whereabouts of missing teen

Noah Donohoe: Schoolboy gave mother a lifetime of love in his 14 years, funeral hearsNoah Donohoe: Schoolboy gave mother a lifetime of love in his 14 years, funeral hears

Latest: Missing Dublin teenager found safe and wellLatest: Missing Dublin teenager found safe and well

Gardaí seek help in finding missing person, 13, in TipperaryGardaí seek help in finding missing person, 13, in Tipperary

TOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Long-awaited Carrigtwohill school campus gets green lightLong-awaited Carrigtwohill school campus gets green light

Drugs and alcohol worth €162k seized in Dublin mail centre and Rosslare portDrugs and alcohol worth €162k seized in Dublin mail centre and Rosslare port

Yellow wind warning for seven counties this weekendYellow wind warning for seven counties this weekend

Arlene Foster: Michelle O’Neill funeral apology ‘falls short’Arlene Foster: Michelle O’Neill funeral apology ‘falls short’


Lifestyle

Like it or not, video meetings are here to stay. Home editor Eve Kelliher gets an expert's secrets to preparing interiors for their close-up.How to ensure your home is always camera-ready in the Zoom era

Tougher plants, smaller plots and more communal spaces will grow in popularity, says Hannah Stephenson.What will gardens of the future look like?

Ciara McDonnell chats with four women who’ve decided to embrace their natural hair colour after time away from the salonBack to my roots: Four women who've decided to embrace their natural hair colour

Allowing your children to lead the way is the key to fun outdoor play, and there are many things you can build or buy to help them along, says Kya deLongchampsGarden adventures: Allowing your children to lead the way is the key to fun outdoor play

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »