Gardaí seek help finding missing 17-year-old

Gardaí in Terenure are seeking help from the public in tracing the whereabouts of missing 17-year-old Leonard Durmishi.

Leonard has been missing from the Templeogue area of Dublin since 3:15pm yesterday.

Leonard is 5 ft 6in of medium build with short black hair.

When last seen he was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and green sport shoes.

Anyone who has seen Leonard or can assist in locating him is asked to contact Terenure Garda station on 01 666 6400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.