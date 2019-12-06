News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí seek help finding missing 16-year-old from Laois

Gardaí seek help finding missing 16-year-old from Laois
Friday, December 06, 2019 - 05:29 PM

Gardaí are seeking help tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Gearóid Morrissey who is missing from Mountmellick, Co Laois.

He was last seen on December 1 in Mountmellick.

Gearóid is described as being 5’7’’ in height, of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what he was last wearing, however it is believed that he may be in the Roxboro or Henry Street area of Limerick.

Anyone who has seen Gearóid or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on (057) 8674100, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Accounts show FAI liabilities of €55m; €462,000 settlement to former CEO John Delaney

More on this topic

Gardaí seek help finding missing 31-year-old from NavanGardaí seek help finding missing 31-year-old from Navan

Gardaí seek help in finding missing 34-year-old man from LimerickGardaí seek help in finding missing 34-year-old man from Limerick

Family of missing Dublin couple believed to be murdered 'just want their bodies back'Family of missing Dublin couple believed to be murdered 'just want their bodies back'

Update: Missing 75-year-old man locatedUpdate: Missing 75-year-old man located


TOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Two men charged in relation to loaded firearm seizureTwo men charged in relation to loaded firearm seizure

CervicalCheck refuses to show staff turnoverCervicalCheck refuses to show staff turnover

Eight migrants found on ship in Waterford deported from IrelandEight migrants found on ship in Waterford deported from Ireland

Parents fear social media causing anxiety in childrenParents fear social media causing anxiety in children


Lifestyle

Architect and artist Harry Wallace tells Eve Kelliher how his style has evolved.How a lifetime as an architect has inspired Cork artist Harry Wallace

Don’t let present stress ruin your run-up to Christmas. Pat Fitzpatrick has done all the hard work with this tongue-in-cheek gift guide for every budget, so you can tick everyone off your list and get down to enjoying yourself for the festive season.Gift stressbuster: We sort out who gets what and why

It’s not what you have that makes you happy, it’s what you do. And what better time to be proactive than during the season of goodwill, says Margaret Jennings.Joy to the world: Strategies to increase your happiness during the season of goodwill

For a magical mantelpiece makeover the natural way, foliage and garlands add showstopping sparkle to the scene, says Hannah Stephenson.Bring Christmas cheer indoors: Foliage and garlands add showstopping sparkle

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »