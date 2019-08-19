Gardaí seek help finding missing 14-year-old

Gardaí are seeking help from the public in tracing the whereabouts of missing 14-year-old Ryan McGuinness.

Ryan was last seen on August 18 in the Eden Quay area of Dublin 1.

He is 5ft 9" in height and of slight build.

Ryan was last seen wearing a black jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and a black Nike hat.

Gardaí and his family are extremely concerned for his safety and wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Mullingar on 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 01800 666 111.