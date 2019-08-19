News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí seek help finding missing 14-year-old

Gardaí seek help finding missing 14-year-old
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, August 19, 2019 - 06:20 PM

Gardaí are seeking help from the public in tracing the whereabouts of missing 14-year-old Ryan McGuinness.

Ryan was last seen on August 18 in the Eden Quay area of Dublin 1.

He is 5ft 9" in height and of slight build.

Ryan was last seen wearing a black jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and a black Nike hat.

Gardaí and his family are extremely concerned for his safety and wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Mullingar on 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 01800 666 111.

READ MORE

'Jaysus Jackie, that’s a bit harsh' - Cathal Barrett believes Kilkenny 'clutching at straws' over All-Ireland incidents

More on this topic

Gardaí renew appeal for help to find 48-year-old Dublin manGardaí renew appeal for help to find 48-year-old Dublin man

Update: Missing Dublin woman found safe and wellUpdate: Missing Dublin woman found safe and well

Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing 13-year-old from Meath Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing 13-year-old from Meath

Gardaí seek help in finding missing teenGardaí seek help in finding missing teen

TOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Gardaí investigating whether fire in Cork was started deliberatelyGardaí investigating whether fire in Cork was started deliberately

Tracker Mortgage Scandal: Hundreds may find their complaints judged out of date Tracker Mortgage Scandal: Hundreds may find their complaints judged out of date

Irish 'blame culture' contributing to shortage of consultantsIrish 'blame culture' contributing to shortage of consultants

HSE spending on agency staff in mental health services nearly twice its budgetHSE spending on agency staff in mental health services nearly twice its budget


Lifestyle

These are the pros who create Beyoncé’s glow and Lucy Boynton’s graphic eyes.Looking for beauty inspiration? Follow these celebrity make-up artists on Instagram

The former Great British Bake Off contestant shares her culinary recollections with Ella Walker.From eating mango with her grandmother to the smell of ghee, these are Chetna Makan’s food memories

Don’t let the late summer rain wash away all your homegrown herbs. We offer top tips on how to keep them going, long after summer has faded.Harvesting herbs: How to make 5 easily homegrown herbs last beyond summer

The beauty world has gone loco for coconuts, says Katie Wright.9 nourishing coconut beauty products that will work wonders on your hair and body

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »