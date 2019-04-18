NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí seek assistance locating missing Waterford man

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 18, 2019 - 10:45 PM

Gardaí in Waterford are appealing for help in finding a 50-year-old man who has gone missing.

Leonard O'Neill was last seen in the area of Ballybricken two days ago.

When Leonard was last seen in the early hours of Tuesday morning, he was wearing a dark coloured jacket and had glasses resting on his forehead.

He has a shaved head and brown eyes and is described as being of stocky build.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information to contact Waterford Garda Station 051 305300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

Girl who used karate skills to fight off attacker is 'reliving the attack every minute'

More on this topic

Update: Father missing from Cork since last week found safe and well

Update: Missing 14-year-old from Wicklow found safe and well

Girl, 15, missing in Dublin

Update: Missing Tallaght girl, 14, found safe and well

KEYWORDS

Missing person

More in this Section

Public encouraged to recycle Easter egg packaging

Girl who used karate skills to fight off attacker is 'reliving the attack every minute'

Fota announces birth of endangered lion cubs

Ambulance union backs plans to increase strike action


Lifestyle

This is why you really should go to sleep and wake up at the same time every day

Ask Audrey: My neighours are sound-proofing their bedroom - does that make them pervs?

How Ireland's only female executioner got the job

Scene and heard: This week's entertainment news

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

    • 7
    • 30
    • 35
    • 37
    • 41
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »