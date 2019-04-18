Gardaí seek assistance locating missing Waterford man

Gardaí in Waterford are appealing for help in finding a 50-year-old man who has gone missing.

Leonard O'Neill was last seen in the area of Ballybricken two days ago.

When Leonard was last seen in the early hours of Tuesday morning, he was wearing a dark coloured jacket and had glasses resting on his forehead.

He has a shaved head and brown eyes and is described as being of stocky build.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information to contact Waterford Garda Station 051 305300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.