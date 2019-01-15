Gardaí seek assistance locating missing teen from Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin are seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing 15-year-old.

Eric McLoughlin was reported missing on January 14 and was last seen at approximately 3.45pm on O’Connell Street Lower, Dublin 1.

He is described as being 5'9" in height and of a slim build. He has blue eyes and short fair hair cut tight on sides.

He was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black Under Armour hooded top and black runners with a neon green strip on the heel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 6668000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.