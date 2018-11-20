Home»ireland

Gardaí seek assistance locating missing 13-year-old from Macroom

Tuesday, November 20, 2018 - 10:31 PM

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old from Macroom.

Julian Reed was last seen on November 15 in Dripsey Co Cork.

He is described as being 4’9’’ tall with a slim build. He has blue eyes and short black hair.

When last seen he was wearing a light green hooded top, a dark tracksuit bottom and black runners.

Anyone who has seen Julian or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

