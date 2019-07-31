Gardaí seek assistance locating man missing from Enniscorthy

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from the Enniscorthy area.

John Kinsella, 25, has been missing since yesterday.

It is believed he may be travelling in a red Toyota Corolla, registration 07 TS 2851.

Mr Kinsella is described as being 6'2" with brown hair, of slim build with blue/green eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a blue hoody, blue jacket, blue jeans and a navy t-shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Enniscorthy on 053 923 3534.