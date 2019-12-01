News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí seek assistance in locating missing girl (13) from Dublin

Gardaí seek assistance in locating missing girl (13) from Dublin
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, December 01, 2019 - 09:50 AM

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old Sebastiana Paun from Coolock, Dublin.

Sebastiana Paun was last seen at approximately 9am yesterday when she left her family home in Coolock.

She is described as 5ft 7” in height, with long dark hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a black shiny bubble zip up coat, short in length with a fur lining on the hood, and a pair of silver glitter runners.

She is known to frequent the Jervis Street area of Dublin City centre.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station 01-6664200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

Man in hospital following shooting incident in Dublin

More on this topic

Gardaí seek help tracing missing teenGardaí seek help tracing missing teen

Missing Cork teenager located safe and well Missing Cork teenager located safe and well

Gardaí renew appeal for help in locating girl, 15, missing from DublinGardaí renew appeal for help in locating girl, 15, missing from Dublin

Gardaí ask for information on 50-year-old man missing in Limerick since MondayGardaí ask for information on 50-year-old man missing in Limerick since Monday


Missing PersonDublinTOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Government plan set to make Ireland a leader in audiovisual sectorGovernment plan set to make Ireland a leader in audiovisual sector

Murphy 'willing' to cooperate with any investigation, says TaoiseachMurphy 'willing' to cooperate with any investigation, says Taoiseach

'We didn't actually have a choice' - FF on the return of Lisa Smith to Ireland'We didn't actually have a choice' - FF on the return of Lisa Smith to Ireland

Man in hospital following shooting incident in DublinMan in hospital following shooting incident in Dublin


Lifestyle

Des O’Sullivan reports on stellar prices and previews upcoming salesIrish art auction fetches record €5.5m

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »