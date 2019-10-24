Gardaí seek assistance in locating missing 19-year-old from Cork

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 19-year-old Aaron Sheehan.

Aaron who was last seen at a fuel service station in the Frankfield Road area of Curragconway, Cork, on Tuesday, October 22 at approximately 3.45pm.

He is described as being 5'10", with dark brown hair, and brown eyes.

Aaron has very noticeable tattoos beneath his left eye of two stars and a tattoo of "Trevor" on the left side of his neck.

When last seen Aaron was wearing a grey tracksuit, a black Superdry jacket and black Nike runners.

Gardaí are very concerned for Aarons welfare and advise he may present confused or disorientated.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Togher on 021 494 7120.