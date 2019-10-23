News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí seek assistance in locating missing 15-year-old from Dublin

Gardaí seek assistance in locating missing 15-year-old from Dublin
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 08:55 PM

Gardaí at Clondalkin, Co Dublin are seeking assistance from the public in locating a 15-year-old who was reported missing yesterday.

Peter (PJ) Lyons was last seen in the Oakfield Industrial Estate, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, on Tuesday, October 15.

He is from Deansrath Grove, Clondalkin.

He is described as being 6’2” in height, slight build, fair hair and blue eyes. It is not known what Peter was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone who may have seen Peter or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01-666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Minister Flanagan announces passage of Family Law Bill 2019

More on this topic

Family appeal for information on missing Cork woman Tina SatchwellFamily appeal for information on missing Cork woman Tina Satchwell

Update: Dublin teenager found safe and wellUpdate: Dublin teenager found safe and well

Missing 87-year-old from Mayo located safe and wellMissing 87-year-old from Mayo located safe and well

Gardaí recover body of missing Galway manGardaí recover body of missing Galway man


Missing PersonTOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Daily Million players in Cork town urged to check tickets after €500k wonDaily Million players in Cork town urged to check tickets after €500k won

Minister Flanagan announces passage of Family Law Bill 2019Minister Flanagan announces passage of Family Law Bill 2019

Gardaí have legal obligation to seize CCTV footage when investigating crime, court hearsGardaí have legal obligation to seize CCTV footage when investigating crime, court hears

European Affairs Minister visibly upset in Dáil while responding to Essex truck discovery tragedyEuropean Affairs Minister visibly upset in Dáil while responding to Essex truck discovery tragedy


Lifestyle

Antibiotics will not speed up recovery from a viral infection and can make the child feel worse, says Dr Phil KieranBattling bacteria: The pros and cons of giving antibiotics to children

I had to turn off Dublin Murders with 15 minutes to go. We were watching the first episode because I had to review it the following day for the Today Show on RTÉ.Learner Dad: 'I like to see myself as relaxed but I’m obviously bottling up a fair few anxieties'

Purchasing a thatched cottage was a decision that would change Liam Broderick’s life. Kya deLongchamps meets the long-time thatcherMade in Munster: Meet Cork thatcher Liam Broderick

We take a trip back through the Wolves singer’s most major fashion moments.As Selena Gomez surprises fans with new music, these are some of her best style moments

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »