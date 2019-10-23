Gardaí seek assistance in locating missing 15-year-old from Dublin

Gardaí at Clondalkin, Co Dublin are seeking assistance from the public in locating a 15-year-old who was reported missing yesterday.

Peter (PJ) Lyons was last seen in the Oakfield Industrial Estate, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, on Tuesday, October 15.

He is from Deansrath Grove, Clondalkin.

He is described as being 6’2” in height, slight build, fair hair and blue eyes. It is not known what Peter was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone who may have seen Peter or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01-666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.