Gardaí seek assistance in finding missing teenager

Gardaí in Kildare are appealing for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 15-year-old.

Michael McDonagh was last seen in Newbridge on Sunday, September 2.

He is described as 5'10" in height, with brown hair and brown eyes and when last seen he was wearing grey tracksuit pants, a black hoodie and black runners.

Michael is known to frequent the Kilkenny and Carlow areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Newbridge on 045 - 440180, the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.