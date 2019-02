Gardaí are asking for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old girl from Mayo.

Mary McDonagh has been missing from Castlebar since yesterday afternoon.

She is described as being 5 foot 2 in height, of slight build and with long brown hair with blonde streaks.

When last seen she was wearing a black raincoat with a furry hood, blue jeans, a red top and black and white runners.