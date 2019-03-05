Gardaí searching for teenage girl missing for five days

Gardaí are asking for help to find a teenage girl who has been missing for five days.

19-year-old Julianna Moore Gita, has been missing from her home in Hartstown, Dublin 15, since Thursday, February 28.

Julianna is described as five foot tall with a slim build, fair hair and hazel/brown eyes.

When last seen Julianna was wearing a black jacket, black jeans and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.